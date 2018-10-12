CBI to probe corruption charges against CM Palaniswami

The Madras High Court on Friday ordered a CBI probe into allegations of corruption in award of road contracts by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira gave the direction on a petition by the DMK, after perusing the report filed by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

The court said it was not satisfied with the report and the action taken by THE DVAC on THE complaint lodged by DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi.

The judge then directed the vigilance agency to hand over all relevant documents to the CBI within a week.

The central agency has to conclude the preliminary investigation within three months, he said, adding if prima facie case is made out it could proceed further.

The DMK has alleged irregularities and corruption in award of road contracts. It has accused Palaniswami of abusing his power and allotting projects worth Rs 3,500 crore to his relatives and ‘benamis’