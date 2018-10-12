 Goa Chief Minister calls cabinet meeting in hospital

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, has called a meeting at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with cabinet colleagues and alliance partners on Friday and Saturday, October 12 and 13 respectively. He was admitted to AIIMS on September 15, where he is currently undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment.

“I have been invited for the meeting with the chief minister in Delhi on October 12. I don’t know who else is invited,” said Govind Gawade, Minister of art and culture. He added that he has not been informed about the agenda.

Parrikar will also meet the BJP’s core committee members including three members of Parliament—Vinay Tendulkar, Shripad Naik and Narendra Sawaikar—and two others Dattaprasad Kholkar and Sunil Desai.Parrikar, who had earlier promised he would redistribute the portfolios given his inability to discharge duties, postponed the decision in view of squabbling among allies.

The opposition in Goa has raised questions over the stability of the government because of Parrikar’s illness. All the 16 Congress legislators in Goa assembly met Governor Mridula Sinha on September 19 and demanded a floor test by the BJP-led government, after the 62-year-old Chief Minister was admitted to AIIMS.