Latest NewsIndia

 Goa Chief Minister calls cabinet meeting in hospital

Oct 12, 2018, 03:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, has called a meeting at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with cabinet colleagues and alliance partners on Friday and Saturday, October 12 and 13 respectively. He was admitted to AIIMS on September 15, where he is currently undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment.

“I have been invited for the meeting with the chief minister in Delhi on October 12. I don’t know who else is invited,” said Govind Gawade, Minister of art and culture. He added that he has not been informed about the agenda.

Parrikar will also meet the BJP’s core committee members including three members of Parliament—Vinay Tendulkar, Shripad Naik and Narendra Sawaikar—and two others Dattaprasad Kholkar and Sunil Desai.Parrikar, who had earlier promised he would redistribute the portfolios given his inability to discharge duties, postponed the decision in view of squabbling among allies.

The opposition in Goa has raised questions over the stability of the government because of Parrikar’s illness. All the 16 Congress legislators in Goa assembly met Governor Mridula Sinha on September 19 and demanded a floor test by the BJP-led government, after the 62-year-old Chief Minister was admitted to AIIMS.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 18, 2018, 09:38 am IST

Man claims sex with little girl is fine ‘because she is a woman’

Nov 12, 2017, 05:26 pm IST

Online Free Condom Store : Indians orders 10 lakh condoms in 2 months

baby's name
Mar 18, 2018, 07:43 am IST

This baby’s life is in turmoil over his name

Jul 7, 2018, 06:24 pm IST

5 tips to get the best deals of Amazon Prime Day sale

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close