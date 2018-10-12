How To Make Pumpkin Facial At Home

Pumpkins contain retinoic acid, antioxidants, beta-carotene, and vitamins A, C, and E that you find in the most expensive skin care products.

Pumpkin And Nutmeg Skin Brightening Mask

What You Need

2 tablespoons fresh pumpkin puree

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon raw honey

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

DIY Step By Step Process

Step 1: In an empty bowl, mix the pumpkin puree with a teaspoon of raw honey.

Step 2: Add some nutmeg powder to this mixture and mix well.

Step 3: Add a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and blend all the ingredients until you achieve a semi-thick consistency.

Step 4: Apply this mask to freshly cleansed skin and leave it on for 20 minutes.

Why This Works