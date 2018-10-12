How To Make Pumpkin Facial At Home

Pumpkins contain retinoic acid, antioxidants, beta-carotene, and vitamins A, C, and E that you find in the most expensive skin care products.
Pumpkin And Nutmeg Skin Brightening Mask
What You Need
- 2 tablespoons fresh pumpkin puree
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon raw honey
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
DIY Step By Step Process
- Step 1: In an empty bowl, mix the pumpkin puree with a teaspoon of raw honey.
- Step 2: Add some nutmeg powder to this mixture and mix well.
- Step 3: Add a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and blend all the ingredients until you achieve a semi-thick consistency.
- Step 4: Apply this mask to freshly cleansed skin and leave it on for 20 minutes.
Why This Works
- When you combine the natural fruit enzymes and alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) in the pumpkin with nutmeg, ACV, and raw honey – the results are brilliant. You get a fantastic trio of brightening, lightning, and clarifying benefits. This mask will help make your skin softer and boost collagen production to prevent the signs of aging.
