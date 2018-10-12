Beauty

How To Make Pumpkin Facial At Home

Oct 12, 2018
Less than a minute
Pumpkin-Facial

Pumpkins contain retinoic acid, antioxidants, beta-carotene, and vitamins A, C, and E that you find in the most expensive skin care products.

Pumpkin And Nutmeg Skin Brightening Mask

What You Need

  • 2 tablespoons fresh pumpkin puree
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon raw honey
  • 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

DIY Step By Step Process

  • Step 1: In an empty bowl, mix the pumpkin puree with a teaspoon of raw honey.
  • Step 2: Add some nutmeg powder to this mixture and mix well.
  • Step 3: Add a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and blend all the ingredients until you achieve a semi-thick consistency.
  • Step 4: Apply this mask to freshly cleansed skin and leave it on for 20 minutes.

Why This Works

  • When you combine the natural fruit enzymes and alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) in the pumpkin with nutmeg, ACV, and raw honey – the results are brilliant. You get a fantastic trio of brightening, lightning, and clarifying benefits. This mask will help make your skin softer and boost collagen production to prevent the signs of aging.

