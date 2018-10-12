Husband did this after Spotting His Wife With Lover Using ‘Google Street View’: See Pics

Google had created the Instant Street View to help people get directions to places they wish to go. Occasionally, though, Google Street View cameras inadvertently capture some of the world’s most weird, funny and strange images, on the streets they are mapping.

The story of this Peruvian man would change your mind. A Peruvian man has divorced his wife after he discovered that she was cheating on him through Google Instant Street View the investigator. The man had spotted his wife being all cosy with another man on a street bench while he was searching the Street View for directions.

In that image, he saw his wife sitting with another man on a bench and was stroking his hair with his head in her lap. After seeing the image the husband realised that the woman in the picture is his wife as she has the same clothes.

The image appeared to be of 2013, but the image was enough to make him and angry. Soon he confronted her and showed her the evidence of her infidelity.

The man took to Facebook and shared the images and people commented ‘how it’s a small world’ after all. The name of the couple is not known.