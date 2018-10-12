India vs West Indies: Roston Chase kept alive visitors hopes

A gritty knock of 98* by Roston Chase kept West Indies in the hunt as they finished day one with 295-7 on board in the final Test of the two-match series. After winning the toss and electing to bat, the visitors got off to a steady start before the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and R Ashwin spun a web around the opposition top order that saw them reeling at 113-5.

Chase, along with skipper Jason Holder (52), did enough to ensure that the West Indies will have good first innings total to fight against a heavyweight Indian batting line-up. Not being able to dismiss the middle and lower-order was a problem in England and it once again turned out to be the bowling unit’s bane as the Chase-Holder duo added 104 runs for the seventh wicket.

Just before the end of the final session, Umesh got rid of West Indies skipper holder who scored a gritty half-century. It’s clear the Caribbean side won’t throw in the towel easily and Virat Kohli and co will have to do much more as they eye a clean sweep.