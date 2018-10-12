Latest NewsSports

India vs West Indies: Roston Chase kept alive visitors hopes

It’s clear the Caribbean side won’t throw in the towel easily and Virat Kohli and co will have to do much more as they eye a clean sweep.

Oct 12, 2018, 05:49 pm IST
A gritty knock of 98* by Roston Chase kept West Indies in the hunt as they finished day one with 295-7 on board in the final Test of the two-match series. After winning the toss and electing to bat, the visitors got off to a steady start before the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and R Ashwin spun a web around the opposition top order that saw them reeling at 113-5.

Chase, along with skipper Jason Holder (52), did enough to ensure that the West Indies will have good first innings total to fight against a heavyweight Indian batting line-up. Not being able to dismiss the middle and lower-order was a problem in England and it once again turned out to be the bowling unit’s bane as the Chase-Holder duo added 104 runs for the seventh wicket.

Just before the end of the final session, Umesh got rid of West Indies skipper holder who scored a gritty half-century. It’s clear the Caribbean side won’t throw in the towel easily and Virat Kohli and co will have to do much more as they eye a clean sweep.

