Indian Skipper Virat Kohli close to breaking Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Tough Record

Virat Kohli is scoring centuries for fun at the moment. After a stellar run in the five-match Test series against England where he topped the scoring charts, the India skipper led the way again with his 24th Test ton against an inexperienced West Indies side in the first Test which was wrapped up in three days.

But when the hosts take the field again on Friday for the second Test in Hyderabad, the flamboyant right-hander will have an opportunity to equal Pakistan maestro Inzamam-ul-Haq’s record, who has scored 25 Test centuries.

The 29-year-old Delhi batsman is currently on the 21st spot in the list of the most centuries in Tests, 27 behind compatriot Sachin Tendulkar who is first with 51 tons in his name.