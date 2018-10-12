Latest NewsInternational

Japanese PM offers support to PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission

Securing clean water and improving sanitary conditions is a common challenge in the world

Oct 12, 2018, 06:00 am IST
Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has offered his government’s support to the Swachh Bharat Mission, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation said on Thursday.

“In a written message, Prime Minister Abe said that Japan will cooperate with India, which promotes the Clean India initiative under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership,” said the Ministry.

He further underscored Japan’s commitment to realize healthy societies in Asia and congratulated India on the success of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention (MGISC).

“Securing clean water and improving sanitary conditions is a common challenge in the world. We hope for the further progress of each country’s efforts to address the challenge through active discussions at this convention (MGISC),” Mr Abe said in the message.

MGISC was a four-day international conference that brought together ministers for sanitation and other leaders in WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) from around the world.

