IndiaNEWS

Maneka Gandhi proposes Committee to hold public hearings of #MeToo cases

"I am proposing to set up a committee with senior judicial and legal persons as members to look into all issues emanating from the #MeToo campaign," she said in an interview

Oct 12, 2018, 04:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Friday said she believes in all the women who have come out with complaints of sexual harassment.

She said her ministry will soon propose a committee with senior judicial and legal persons as members to look into all issues emanating from the #MeToo campaign.

“I believe in all of them. I believe in the pain and trauma behind every single complainant.

“I am proposing to set up a committee with senior judicial and legal persons as members to look into all issues emanating from the #MeToo campaign,” she said in an interview.

The committee will look into the legal and institutional framework which is in place for handling complaints of sexual harassment, including some of the complaints if required, and advise the ministry on how to strengthen these, she said.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 7, 2017, 07:58 pm IST

Man Loses 15 Kg Eating Only this dish for 100 Days

child pornography criminalized
Apr 27, 2018, 07:13 am IST

Nation’s first child pornography sentence; Court jails culprit

Sep 18, 2017, 08:31 am IST

Trump mocks Kim Jong-un, calls him ‘Rocket Man’

Apr 11, 2018, 02:46 pm IST

Users also responsible for the crisis not only Facebook

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close