Marijuana Medicines Now Available By Doctors

In the market, marijuana-based medicines are available. But doctors prescribing them are a whole different thing.

As per the latest news, doctors can now prescribe marijuana-based medicines as the Lithuania Parliament’s majority voted for the use of marijuana-based medicines.

The marijuana-based medicines got 9 votes with 3 abstentions, and will now go to President Dalia Grybauskaite to be signed into law.

The bill was tabled by lawmaker Mykolas Majauskas who said: “It is a historic decision to ensure that patients can receive the best possible treatment.”

“Of course, it does not mean cannabis will be available to get at a drugstore to smoke before going to a nightclub,” Majauskas added.

The law will come into force in May next year. Selling the drugs will require a licence from the state regulator.

However, the recreational use of marijuana remains illegal in Lithuania, a Baltic state of 2.8 million people.

Other European countries have legalised cannabis for medical purposes including Austria, Britain, Croatia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece and Italy among them.