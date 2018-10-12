Latest Newscelebrities

Monalisa in all new stunning avatar: See Pics

Oct 12, 2018, 07:07 pm IST
Less than a minute
Monalisa-Actress

Bhojpuri hot bomb Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making headlines with her bold and sexy looks from her latest show Nazar.

Recently, the actor shared a new photo on her Instagram handle that has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the pictures, Daayan Ki Nazar actor looks like an epitome of elegance and grace. Ever since the actor has posted the photos on her Instagram profile, it has been capturing the hearts of her followers. The number of likes on the post is mounting with a lightning speed and the beauty in the picture is all that needs to b credited.

Check out the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Yeah … YOU ARE… You Are A Bit Of Poser…?? #fridays #onset #naturelover #loveposing

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

??…. #ootd #aboutyesterday #latepost #poser Makeup: @maheshdoiphode91 Styled by : @smriti_medha Jewelleries: @rimayu07

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

