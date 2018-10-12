Navratri Special Recipe : Ada Pradhaman

A classic dessert from Kerala, popular during the festival of Onam. Ada Pradhaman is a variation of payasam, made with Ada rice, cashew nuts, coconut and palm jaggery mixed well. A delicious Indian dessert to relish during the festive season.

Ingredients Of Ada Pradhaman

100 Gram Ada (rice flat pasta)

250 Gram Palm jaggery (dark)

300 Ml Fresh coconut milk

3 Nos Cardamom

50 Gram Dry coconut

10 Gram Cashew nuts

10 Gram Raisins

50 Ml Ghee

How to Make Ada Pradhaman

1.Soak the Ada in boiling hot water for 15 minutes, or until it becomes soft.

2.Drain the water completely and rinse in cold water (sprinkle coconut oil lightly if sticking to each other).

3.Boil and dissolve jaggery in 100 ml of water and strain it to remove impurities if any.

4.Heat ghee and fry the cashew nuts, raisins and coconut pieces separately. Remove from the pan.

5.In the same pan, heat ghee and fry the Ada in low flame for 4-5 minutes.

6.Now add jaggery water and cardamom to the Ada and cook in low flame until it thickens. Remove the scum that gets collected in the sides.

7.Now add the thick fresh coconut milk, bring it to a single boil and take it off the flame stirring continuously.

8.Now top it with the fried cashew nuts, raisins and coconut bits.

9.Serve warm.