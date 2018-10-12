Navratri Special Recipe : Dates and Nuts Ladoo

Healthy balls made out of nuts and dates, this ladoo recipe is the perfect snack to binge on this festival season. Healthy, sugarless, full of nutrients and way too easy and quick to make! With just three ingredients you can get these delicious ladoos that will keep you full for long. Serve these to your guests after a dinner party, you can make and store these in airtight containers and relish for long.

Key Ingredients:

Dates (pitted), Mixed nuts (almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, peanuts), Dessicated coconut (optional)

Ingredients Of Dates And Nuts Ladoo

20 Large Dates (pitted)

1/4 Cup Mixed nuts (almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, peanuts)

1 Tbsp Dessicated coconut (optional)

How to Make Dates and Nuts Ladoo

1.Dry roast nuts for few minutes if on stove top, set them aside to cool or add them to a microwave safe tray and microwave for about 2 minutes, stir in between at least twice.

2.To the same pan, add dates and heat them till turn soft. If in a microwave, add dates to the same tray, microwave for about 30 to 60 seconds to soften them.

3.Add desiccated coconut if using.

4.Knead or blend the dates in a blender, set the blended dates aside.

5.Add nuts to the blender and pulse them coarsely or chop them. Mix dates and nuts well or together blend them in the blender. (If u want put whole all dry fruits)

6.Take small portions and roll them to balls.

7.You can roll them in desiccated coconut to give a ladoo look.