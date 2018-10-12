Navratri Special Recipe : Plum Pudding with Sabayon Sauce

A delicious mix of fruity, nutty and creamy all rolled into one amazing pudding recipe. This Plum Pudding with Sabayon Sauce is just what you need on your dessert plate to satiate your sweet tooth.

Ingredients Of Plum Pudding With Sabayon Sauce

100 Gram Sugar

150 Gram Butter

100 Gram Mixed fruit jam

200 Ml Milk

100 Ml Orange juice

4 Nos Eggs

125 Gram Honey

1/2 tsp Salt

3 tsp Baking powder

1 1/2 tsp Baking soda

550 Gram Maida

1 Kg Fruits, soaked

100 Gram Bread crumbs

1/2 tsp Cinnamon powder

1/2 tsp Cardamom powder

For soaking the fruits:

100 Gram Dates, chopped

100 Gram Golden raisins

50 Gram Cashew nuts (broken)

50 Gram Almonds, chopped

50 Gram Candied Orange, chopped

100 Gram Tuti Fruti

150 Gram Plums, soaked

50 Gram Glazed cherry

1 tsp Cinnamon powder

1/2 tsp Clove powder

1/2 tsp Nutmeg powder

150 Ml Red rum

150 Ml Red Wine

150 Ml Beer

100 Ml Sugar

For Sabayon sauce:

5 Nos Egg yolk

200 Gram Castor Sugar

100 Ml Sweet white wine

100 Ml Cooking cream

2 drops Vanilla extract

How to Make Plum Pudding with Sabayon Sauce

1.In a heavy bottom sauce pan add beer, sugar and raisins.

2.Cook on a low flame till the sugar melts, add the candied orange, dates and stir well.

3.Cook for about 2 minutes again and remove from heat. Stir in the remaining fruits, spice powders and liquors stir well allow the mixture to cool down and cover it in air tight container set aside overnight.

4.Sieve together flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, coco powder and spice powders for 3 times and set aside.

5.In a large mixing bowl place butter, sugar and beat well till the sugar melts then add eggs 1 by 1, mixing it continuously.

6.Add fruit jam, orange juice, honey and milk to the butter mixture and beat well with a balloon whisk and add the flour mixture, fold well.

7.Fold in the soaked fruits and mix well. Set aside. Meanwhile grease the pudding moulds and line with butter paper.

8.Place the prepared moulds (3 inch deep) in a baking tray and pour enough water to cover ¼ of the mould. Bake on 180 degree C for 45 minutes.

9.With a wooden skewer check the center. If the skewer comes clean then the pudding is done if not then bake for further 10 minutes.

10.Once the pudding is cooked remove from heat and allow it to cool for at least 4 hours.

Prepare Sabayon sauce:

1.In a medium stainless steel bowl place egg yolks, castor sugar, sweet wine, cooking cream and vanilla extract.

2.Place the bowl on a double boiler and cook, stirring vigorously with a balloon whisk till the sugar melts.

3.Pour the prepared sauce on the pudding before serving.