Navratri Special Recipe : Red Wine Braised Mushroom Flatbread

Oct 12, 2018, 07:07 pm IST
A simple yet delicious recipe with mushrooms sauteed in red wine and garlic, oven baked placed on a flatbread with tomato sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese adn baked to perfection. A perfect snack recipe!

Ingredients Of Red Wine Braised Mushroom Flatbread

3 Tbsp Olive oil
100 Gram Fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese
1/2 Cup Canned pelati tomatoes (cooked)
1 1/2 inch Pizza/flatbread base
200 Gram Mushrooms, sliced
1/2 Cup Red wine
1 Tbsp Parsley, chopped
2-3 Garlic cloves (halved)
To taste Salt

How to Make Red Wine Braised Mushroom Flatbread

1.In a sauce pan heat 1 table spoon olive oil to smoke point and add in the mushrooms.
2.Add in garlic and red wine and simmer at lowest setting till the wine reduces to half. Remove from heat and reserve.
3.Preheat oven to 300 degree Celsius.
4.In an oven pan place the pizza/flatbread base and spoon in and spread tomato sauce. Drain mushroom from wine and generously top the flatbread.
5.Break the fresh mozzarella cheese into chunks and top the flatbread before sprinkling with salt to taste.
6.Bake at 275 to 300 degrees for 5-10 minutes or till crust turns a light golden.
7.Serve.

 

