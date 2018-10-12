Recipe

Navratri Special Recipe : Rose Petal Kulfi

Oct 12, 2018, 04:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ingredients

1.5 litres – Milk
15 g – dry rose petals
250 g – Sugar
1 tin condensed Milk
15 ml – rose syrup

How to Make Rose Petal Kulfi

Soak the rose petals in warm water and then make a paste out of them with a mortar and pestle, and set aside.

Heat the milk in a heavy bottomed pan and boil till it reduces to 1/3rd of the quantity.

Add the rose petal paste, sugar and condensed milk, and simmer for another 5 mins.

Remove from heat, add the rose syrup and the almond slivers.

Transfer it into kulfi moulds and freeze for 8 to 10 hours.

Unmould the rose petal kulfi and serve with falooda.

Tags

Related Articles

Chettinad-Prawn-Masala
Aug 1, 2018, 02:50 pm IST

Chettinad Prawn Masala: Recipe

Pizza
Sep 28, 2018, 04:38 pm IST

How To Make Pizza At Home?

Feb 13, 2018, 04:16 pm IST

Herbal Teas To Drink During Pregnancy

Feb 3, 2018, 01:55 pm IST

A South-Indian breakfast with an Italian touch

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close