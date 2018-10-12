Navratri Special Recipe : Rose Petal Kulfi

Ingredients

1.5 litres – Milk

15 g – dry rose petals

250 g – Sugar

1 tin condensed Milk

15 ml – rose syrup

How to Make Rose Petal Kulfi

Soak the rose petals in warm water and then make a paste out of them with a mortar and pestle, and set aside.

Heat the milk in a heavy bottomed pan and boil till it reduces to 1/3rd of the quantity.

Add the rose petal paste, sugar and condensed milk, and simmer for another 5 mins.

Remove from heat, add the rose syrup and the almond slivers.

Transfer it into kulfi moulds and freeze for 8 to 10 hours.

Unmould the rose petal kulfi and serve with falooda.