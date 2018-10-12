Navratri Special Recipe : Rose Petal Kulfi

Ingredients
1.5 litres – Milk
15 g – dry rose petals
250 g – Sugar
1 tin condensed Milk
15 ml – rose syrup
How to Make Rose Petal Kulfi
Soak the rose petals in warm water and then make a paste out of them with a mortar and pestle, and set aside.
Heat the milk in a heavy bottomed pan and boil till it reduces to 1/3rd of the quantity.
Add the rose petal paste, sugar and condensed milk, and simmer for another 5 mins.
Remove from heat, add the rose syrup and the almond slivers.
Transfer it into kulfi moulds and freeze for 8 to 10 hours.
Unmould the rose petal kulfi and serve with falooda.
