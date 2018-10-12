Owaisi Attacks BJP President Amit Shah For Turning India Into RSS Raj

Recently All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi accused BJP President Amit Shah of turning into RSS Raj.

At a public event in Hyderabad, Shah said that the ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ was not celebrated on the 17th of September because the people feared Owaisi and the Muslim vote bank.

Owaisi reacted by stating the BJP President was “frustrated and lost”

“He is frustrated and lost as he does not know what to do in Telangana because people of Telangana believe in the Ganga-Jamuni culture.

I want to know from Amit Shah that why are you dancing according to the tunes of gau rakshaks? Why are you not taking action against these people who are harming the youth of the country?

Telangana is governed by the rule of law. People are not killed in the name of cow here. Gau Rakshaks do not have the freedom to kill anyone here. You are trying to make India a raj of RSS.”