Pandalam Family Fasts Demanding Kerala Government Rethink Sabarimala Verdict

The Sabarimala verdict has led to mass protests in the state with the Kerala police force resorting to water cannons to stop the protestors from pulling down the barricade.

As per the latest news, Pandalam family is in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and have begun their fast.

Along with supporters, the royal family is chanting Lord Ayyappa’s slogans, protesting against the Supreme Court verdicts on allowing women to enter the temple.

Meanwhile, in Kochi, a mass protest is to take place with nearly 2 lakh people attending.

Named ‘Prayer Procession to Protect Hindu Dharma’, the rally will start from Ernakulam Siva Temple on Saturday at 11 AM. The procession will cover Park Avenue Road, Menaka Junction, High Court Junction, Banerjee Road, TD Road, Ernakulathappan Road, Club Road, and enter the Eastern Gate of Shiva Temple through DH ground. Former PSC chairman and Congress leader K S Radhakrishnan have confirmed that it is not a political march.

Radhakrishnan asserted that they have full respect of the Apex Court but the authorities should not interfere with the rituals of the Sabarimala temple and the demands of the devotees should be accepted.