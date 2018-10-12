NEWSAutomobile

Royal Enfield set to launch ‘650 Twins’ in India

Oct 12, 2018, 03:06 pm IST
Royal Enfield set to launch Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, two of the most anticipated motorcycles  on November 14 in India.

The two motorcycles share the same 648cc, parallel-twin engine with oil-cooling. Working in tandem with a 6-speed transmission with slip-assist clutch, the engine churns out 47.6PS and 53Nm.

Both the bikes use telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers at the rear. Royal Enfield provides dual channel ABS as standard for the 320mm front and the 240mm rear disc. The bikes roll on grippy Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres that are wrapped around 18-inch wheels.

Royal Enfield to price the 650 Twins under Rs 3 lakh (on-road) to make sure they sell like hot cakes, especially when there are no direct rivals in its segment with that kind of pricing. That said, the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 compete with the Harley-Davidson Street 750 (Rs 5.31 lakh) and the Kawasaki Vulcan S (Rs 5.48 lakh) in the 650-750cc segment.

 

