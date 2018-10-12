Shocking…!! Kareena Kapoor’s new party dress will cost a whopping amount of Rs 42,000

Kareena Kapoor one of the most wanted actresses of Bollywood. She always amazes us with stylish outfits.

The diva let her hair down at stylist Tanya Ghavri birthday bash last night in a stunning red dress. In a short ruffle dress by MSGM, Bebo was dressed to kill. Although we couldn’t get a closer look into the Veere Di Wedding heroine’s accessories, she opted for the bold eye look. With a thick stroke of eyeliner and bold kohl eyes, Bebo completed her look with oodles of mascara and glossy nude lips. With a brush of highlighter and letting her tresses be, Bebo looked sizzling as ever.

But the cost of the stunning dress will shock you. The red ruffle dress that comes in pink too costs $570 that will roughly cost you around Rs 42,000.



