Latest Newscelebrities

Shocking…!! Kareena Kapoor’s new party dress will cost a whopping amount of Rs 42,000

Oct 12, 2018, 04:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kareena Kapoor one of the most wanted actresses of Bollywood. She always amazes us with stylish outfits.

The diva let her hair down at stylist Tanya Ghavri birthday bash last night in a stunning red dress. In a short ruffle dress by MSGM, Bebo was dressed to kill. Although we couldn’t get a closer look into the Veere Di Wedding heroine’s accessories, she opted for the bold eye look. With a thick stroke of eyeliner and bold kohl eyes, Bebo completed her look with oodles of mascara and glossy nude lips. With a brush of highlighter and letting her tresses be, Bebo looked sizzling as ever.

But the cost of the stunning dress will shock you. The red ruffle dress that comes in pink too costs $570 that will roughly cost you around Rs 42,000.

View this post on Instagram

Fun with @jacquelinef143 ??

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC ???? (@kareenafc) on


Tags

Related Articles

Feb 9, 2018, 10:38 am IST

This is what Anuska’s Parent’s gifted Virushka

Feb 23, 2018, 06:40 pm IST

China deploys more soldiers along the India border with improved warfare technologies

Aug 1, 2017, 10:47 pm IST

Trump ready for war with North Korea, says US senator

schools closed in loc
Feb 27, 2018, 05:49 pm IST

Schools closed after heavy firing from Pakistan Army

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close