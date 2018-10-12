SWM SuperDual T motorcycle launched in India : Price and Features

Italian brand SWM has launched the Superdual T in India at Rs 6.80 lakh for the base trim and Rs 7.30 lakh for the higher-spec model (ex-showroom). Before this, the company showcased the bike at an adventure motorcycle event in Pune. In India, SWM motorcycles will be sold by the Kinetic Group under the Motoroyale brand.

In terms of competition, the SWM Superdual T takes on the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT (Rs 7.46 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi) and the Kawasaki Versys 650 (Rs 6.69 lakh, ex-showroom, India).

Powering the Superdual T is a 600cc, single-cylinder, four-valve DOHC, liquid-cooled motor that makes 57hp and 53.5Nm of torque, paired to a 6-speed gearbox. A 45mm, rebound-adjustable, upside-down fork and a fully adjustable monoshock handle suspension. Suspension travel at the front is 210mm and 270mm at the rear. The bike comes equipped with a 19-inch wheel up front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear.

Braking duties on the bike are taken care of by a 300mm disc at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear, with ABS being part of standard equipment. As you would expect for an adventure motorcycle, the bike has a large, 19-litre fuel tank capacity. The bike also has a claimed dry weight of 169kg. The SWM’s steep seat height of 898mm may work against it, as its rivals have lower saddles. The Suzuki V-Strom 650XT has a seat height of 835mm while that of the Kawasaki Versys 650 is 840mm.