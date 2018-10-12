Latest Newscelebrities

Tanisha Mukerji raising the temperature with his topless photoshoot pics

Oct 12, 2018, 08:51 pm IST
Tanisha-topless

Tanisha Mukerji failed to make successful in an acting career. She has only been seen in one film in the last 10 years, Tanishaa’s been limelight for her hot photoshoots of late. Earlier this year, she made heads turn when went through a transformation and posted multiple photos of her in a bikini. And since then every now and then her official Instagram account is abuzz with hot pictures of hers.

Recently, She uploaded two topless pictures which have left her fans and followers in a state of frenzy. One fan wrote, “When are you getting married hotie”, another one said, “Tanisha … Stealing my heart again… Nikki is back”. Here are a few other comments, “I love you so much”, “YASSS! Fav pic!!!”, “Your bestesttttttttt pic so far”, “Bold & Beautiful”.

She uploaded the picture with a caption, “If you can’t see anything beautiful about yourself get a better mirror My mirror needs no explanation! G’Morning world! #staytrue#tanishaamukerji”

Check out the picture below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“It’s not what you look at that matters , it’s what you see ” _Henry David Thoreau. #afternoon #thrusday #tanishaamukerji #blackaandwhite #grescale

A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji) on

