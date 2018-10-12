Latest Newscelebrities

Telugu's favourite Busy Mallu Girl- Anupama Parameswaran

Oct 12, 2018, 07:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

Anupama is best known for her debut role as Mary George in the Malayalam film Premam and as Nithya in Sathamanam Bhavati. She is active in social media and she has huge fan followers on her Instagram account.

She is now a most wanted actress of Tollywood

Anupama Parameswaran is having a hard time in Tollywood now with back to back duds and is hoping for her graph to raise with her next Hello Guru Prema Kosame. The actress was last seen in Tej I Love You and Krishnarjuna Yuddham which only pulled her pace down.

She even moved her glamour quotient further this time which went pretty well with the audience.

