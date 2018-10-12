This company is offering unlimited vacation to their employees

A Dubai-based company is offering unlimited vacation to their employees. Dubai-based ride-hailing service, Careem has an ‘Unlimited Vacation’ policy in their company. Employees can take as many vacation days as they like each year.

And it is not the first company to have an open holiday policy. Internationally, Netflix and Virgin group have followed this policy for the past few years.

The logic behind the policy is companies argue that it helps them attract and retain the best talent.

“We also trust those colleagues to take ownership and responsibility, which means we don’t need to mandate work/life balance. We want everyone to feel empowered to make decisions that are in their own best interests and the interests of Careem and we trust our colleagues to manage their tasks and projects, “Careem posted on their blog.