Latest NewsGulf

This company is offering unlimited vacation to their employees

The logic behind the policy is companies argue that it helps them attract and retain the best talent.

Oct 12, 2018, 07:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

A  Dubai-based company is offering unlimited vacation to their employees. Dubai-based ride-hailing service, Careem has an ‘Unlimited Vacation’ policy in their company. Employees can take as many vacation days as they like each year.

And it is not the first company to have an open holiday policy. Internationally, Netflix and Virgin group have followed this policy for the past few years.

The logic behind the policy is companies argue that it helps them attract and retain the best talent.

“We also trust those colleagues to take ownership and responsibility, which means we don’t need to mandate work/life balance. We want everyone to feel empowered to make decisions that are in their own best interests and the interests of Careem and we trust our colleagues to manage their tasks and projects, “Careem posted on their blog.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 20, 2017, 11:17 pm IST

Priyanka Chopra’s ultra hot bikini photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

May 27, 2018, 06:15 pm IST

Lava flow crossed onto the property of a Hawaii geothermal power station

online dating site lover dupes businessman
Apr 15, 2018, 06:50 pm IST

Online ‘lover’ on dating site dupes Rs. 60 Lakhs of businessman

Jul 12, 2018, 09:27 pm IST

Hand suffering physical disability after longest fingernails removed

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close