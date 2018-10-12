IndiaNEWS

Titli Cyclonic Storm : All You Need To Know

Oct 12, 2018, 06:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

Titli is a very delicate name that means, ‘butterfly’ in Hindi. It is categorized as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’. Cyclones are massive storm systems that form over warm ocean waters and move toward land. Potential threats from cyclones include powerful winds, heavy rainfall, storm surges, coastal and inland flooding.

The Bay of Bengal often witnesses cyclones at this time of year, and some have led to widespread death and destruction. Last month Odisha was hit by the low-intensity cyclone, Daye.

However, according to the latest reports, Cyclone Titli has become weak bringing relief to people in Bengal and Odisha after hitting Andhra Pradesh.

“It is a sort of relief that cyclone Titli has gradually become weak after hitting Andhra Pradesh. There was a looming danger due to this,” said Mamata Banerjee while inaugurating a Durga Puja marquee at Chakraberia in south Kolkata.

However, people are prepared for the unforeseen situations as the weathermen also predicted rainfall for the next two days. It is believed that despite losing wind intensity as it moves over land, Titli will still bring hazardous weather conditions to the region into the weekend.

Tags

Related Articles

Yudh Abhyas 2018
Sep 20, 2018, 07:50 am IST

Yudh Abhyas 2018 Sees Indian & US Armies Improving Military Exercise

Hema Malini & Sridevi
Mar 2, 2018, 01:05 pm IST

From one Bollywood actress to another; Hema bids adieu to Sridevi

rape
Jul 18, 2018, 08:23 pm IST

Russian Tourist Raped At Tamil Nadu, four arrested

Boy
Apr 30, 2018, 10:04 pm IST

Bus passenger slams seven-year-old boy to floor : Watch Shocking Video

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close