Titli Cyclonic Storm : All You Need To Know

Titli is a very delicate name that means, ‘butterfly’ in Hindi. It is categorized as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’. Cyclones are massive storm systems that form over warm ocean waters and move toward land. Potential threats from cyclones include powerful winds, heavy rainfall, storm surges, coastal and inland flooding.

The Bay of Bengal often witnesses cyclones at this time of year, and some have led to widespread death and destruction. Last month Odisha was hit by the low-intensity cyclone, Daye.

However, according to the latest reports, Cyclone Titli has become weak bringing relief to people in Bengal and Odisha after hitting Andhra Pradesh.

“It is a sort of relief that cyclone Titli has gradually become weak after hitting Andhra Pradesh. There was a looming danger due to this,” said Mamata Banerjee while inaugurating a Durga Puja marquee at Chakraberia in south Kolkata.

However, people are prepared for the unforeseen situations as the weathermen also predicted rainfall for the next two days. It is believed that despite losing wind intensity as it moves over land, Titli will still bring hazardous weather conditions to the region into the weekend.