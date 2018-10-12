Toreto Launches new waterproof wireless headsets: See Spec

Toreto announced its new waterproof wireless headsets Whizz, which are lightweight earphones. The earphones are flexible and come with a built-in 200mAh battery backup that claims 8 hours of run time.

Whizz headsets is wireless, comfortable, convenient and waterproof — ideal for all sporting enthusiasts. The key feature of the device is that it comes with an 8GB in-built memory, which means that users can play music and audio files on the go, without the added efforts and stress of having to connect or tether with a smartphone or music player.

The device comes with a 1-year warranty. Toreto’s Whizz is available in black colour for a price of Rs 3,999.

These earphones are waterproof and promise to deliver even when dunked in water for 30 minutes in 1m depth. The 8GB in-built memory allows you to play music directly from earphones.

With just 1 hour of charging one can enjoy up to 8 hours of non-stop playtime or 8 hours of talk time It supports a micro USB charging port.