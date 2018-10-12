Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Turkish Celebrity trolled for Showing Wrongly translated Tattoo: See Pic

Oct 12, 2018, 09:00 pm IST
If you’re considering inking your body with words (especially if they’re in a foreign language), you might want to listen up. Because an Instagram star from Turkey has been ridiculed after having a body-length tattoo that was Very badly translated.

26-year-old Naz Mila is believed to have wanted a tattoo that read: “Only God can judge my mistakes and truths” – a popular Turkish phrase.

But it looks as though the translation wasn’t entirely accurate, after she was inked with: “I can judge a single god with my wrongs and wrongs”. The huge tattoo stretches from her ribs to just above her knee and Naz took to social media to show off her new tat.

However, the response wasn’t quite what she imagined after the inking was slammed by several of her 860,000 followers.

While the comments on the post appear to have now been switched off, Metro report one follower wrote: “Both the tattoo artist and the girl are douches” while another said: “One word – disgusting.”

