Usain Bolt Scores First Goal for Professional Football team: Video

The 100m and 200m world record holder has previously trained with Borussia Dortmund, South African club Sundowns and Norway's Stromsgodset.

Oct 12, 2018, 06:02 pm IST
Usain Bolt has scored his first goals for a professional football team, getting two on his maiden start for Central Coast Mariners in a friendly.

The Jamaican eight-time Olympic sprint champion scored the Mariners’ third and fourth goals in a 4-0 win over Macarthur South West and celebrated with his trademark lightning bolt pose.

Bolt joined the A-League club in August for an “indefinite training period”. Afterward, Bolt, 32, said: “dreams become reality through hard work”.

“My first start and scoring two goals, it’s a good feeling,” he added.  “I’m happy I could come here and show the world I’m improving. I’m keen to be a Mariner, to play my best and get into the team.”

For his opening goal, Bolt ran on to a chipped ball played by Scotland striker Ross McCormack, held off the defender and finished powerfully low past the goalkeeper.

He retired from athletics in 2017 and has since said it would be a “dream” to play professional football.

