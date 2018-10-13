Latest Newscelebrities

AMMA President Mohanlal Insulted Me And Other 2 WCC Members says actress Revathi

Oct 13, 2018, 06:43 pm IST
WCC – Women in Cinema Collective is a group of female members of Malayalam film industry who had joined the hands together to bring a positive atmosphere for female members of the film industry.

WCC has announced that they are conducting a press conference today and actress Revathi who is a member of WCC, speaking in the press conference has said that Mohanlal had insulted her and other 2 WCC members in a meeting by addressing them as actors and didn’t even care to call their names in the interaction.

She also added saying that ‘we are working for the industry for many years and I have joined AMMA in 1994 when it was found. That’s the reason we are deeply hurt as we felt the need to introduce ourselves.

