Anti-Terrorism Court To Hang 7-Year Old Kasur Rape Victim’s Accused

Earlier this year, the nation was shocked to hear the brutal rape of a 7-year-old girl by her neighbour.

Pakistan had demanded justice for the victim and the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has decided to hang the accused.

Imran Ali, the rapist was awarded 21 death sentences. Ali was also accused of the rape and murder of seven other minors in the same region.

As per an order issued by Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed, Ali’s death sentence will be carried out on the stipulated date.

Authorities at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail are preparing to hang convicted killer Imran Ali on October 17.

Ali had appealed to the courts, where his plea was rejected even by the High Court and the Supreme Court. Event the President of Pakistan had rejected his mercy petition.

The ATC found Ali guilty of sexually assaulting the girl and slapped him with numerous criminal counts and a hefty fine of Rs. 1 million. He was subsequently awarded the death sentence for committing an unnatural act.