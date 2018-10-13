Bank Robbery Caught on Cam, Gang flee with Rs 10 lakh cash: Video

A cashier was shot dead and three others were injured as six armed robbers allegedly made away with Rs 10 lakh cash after a seven-minute-long hostage showdown at a bank in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla on Friday afternoon.

Police said they have registered a case of dacoity and murder, but are yet to make an arrest.

The robbers also allegedly took away the security guard’s rifle. According to senior police officers, the heist took place within seven minutes between 3.30pm and 3.37pm at Khaira village in Chhawla. Police identified the cashier who was killed as 45-year-old Santosh Kumar.

Police said a PCR call was received at Chhawla police station at 3.45pm reporting gunshots being fired inside a branch of Corporation Bank in the locality. However, by the time a police team reached the bank, the robbers had left with the cash.