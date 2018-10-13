Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Bank Robbery Caught on Cam, Gang flee with Rs 10 lakh cash: Video

Police said a PCR call was received at Chhawla police station at 3.45pm reporting gunshots being fired inside a branch of Corporation Bank in the locality.

Oct 13, 2018, 03:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

A cashier was shot dead and three others were injured as six armed robbers allegedly made away with Rs 10 lakh cash after a seven-minute-long hostage showdown at a bank in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla on Friday afternoon.

Police said they have registered a case of dacoity and murder, but are yet to make an arrest.

The robbers also allegedly took away the security guard’s rifle. According to senior police officers, the heist took place within seven minutes between 3.30pm and 3.37pm at Khaira village in Chhawla. Police identified the cashier who was killed as 45-year-old Santosh Kumar.

Police said a PCR call was received at Chhawla police station at 3.45pm reporting gunshots being fired inside a branch of Corporation Bank in the locality. However, by the time a police team reached the bank, the robbers had left with the cash.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 7, 2018, 01:25 pm IST

Deepika Padukone posted the picture of gift from Rekha

Jul 19, 2018, 11:10 pm IST

(Video)Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav today used a Hindi foul word

nirmala-sitharaman-makes-fun-rahul-gandhis-demand-bring-back-ballot-paper
Mar 18, 2018, 11:50 pm IST

Nirmala Sitharaman makes fun of Rahul Gandhi’s demand to bring back ballot paper

Jun 4, 2017, 03:50 pm IST

Govt starts GST awareness drive for consumers

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close