Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Event Did Not Have Proper Facilities; Girl Dies

Oct 13, 2018, 10:01 am IST
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao event

Due to lack of proper facilities at Beti Bachao Beti Padhao event, a class 9 student dies.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi where the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao event took place in commemorating the International Girl Child day.

Supriya Sharma’s parents said that their daughter had gone to attend the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao event, but the authorities had not made proper arrangements where even drinking water was not available. Supriya had a high fever when she reached home and her parents took her to the hospital where she passed away.

However, the authorities denied the allegations and said that all proper arrangements were made.

“Every facility was available medical, drinking water facility. The accusation made by the family is baseless and the matter is being investigated. Soon the truth will come out,” Hemant Rao of Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)

Around 11,000 school girls gathered in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi on Thursday to script a world record by taking an oath for ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign.

The initiative was taken by the district administration and representatives of Eurasia World.

