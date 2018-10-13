Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Bomb blast in Wedding Party kills 5

He said the bomb was planted near the house where the wedding was taken place and targeted the participants of the wedding.

Oct 13, 2018, 10:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

Afghan officials say at least five civilians were killed when in a bomb exploded during a wedding ceremony in eastern Logar province.

Shah Poor Ahmadzai, the provincial police chief’s spokesman, says seven others were wounded in the attack late Friday, which took place in Mohammad Agha district.

Mohammad Naser Ghairat, a provincial council member in Logar, confirmed the death toll. He said the bomb was planted near the house where the wedding was taken place and targeted the participants of the wedding.

Ahmadzai said initial report show both the groom and bride were not hurt. An investigation was begun to find out more and the death toll could rise, he added. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tags

Related Articles

isha-talwar-says-no-to-cameos-in-mollywood
Mar 12, 2018, 01:06 pm IST

Isha Talwar says “No” to cameos in Mollywood

Aug 31, 2017, 11:34 am IST

Teen killed in road rage scores 70% in class 12 exam

Jun 14, 2017, 08:46 am IST

PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi Metro on Saturday

Oct 1, 2017, 07:14 pm IST

It’s a green light for Kiru hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close