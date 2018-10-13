Latest NewsNEWSGulf

Cyclone Luban: Civil Aviation Authority issued Cyclone and Flood Warning in Oman

According to a report in the Times of Oman, the storm's centre has been found to be located 300 kilometers from Salalah.

Oct 13, 2018, 05:51 pm IST
The Public Authority for Civil Aviation in Oman has issued a fifth warning regarding the category one tropical cyclone, Luban.

According to a report in the Times of Oman, the storm’s centre has been found to be located 300 kilometers from Salalah. The speed of the wind has been recorded to be 50-55 knots in the vicinity of the storm centre and the storm is moving towards Yemen, close to the coast of Dhofar.

Public Authority for Civil Aviation in Oman has issued an advisory, asking citizens and residents to take complete precautions and to avoid venturing into low lying areas and the wadis. They have also been told not to venture into the sea and to be aware of the latest weather updates concerning the storm.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and floods in Dhofar wadis has also been predicted. Oman had earlier announced the closure of schools in Dhofar as the cyclone gathered strength in the Arabian Sea, five months after Cyclone Mekunu killed 11 people in the Sultanate of Oman and Yemen.

