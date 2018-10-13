Fans Slams Plus-Sized Model for losing Weight: See her before and after pics

Ashley Graham has always been known for her famous curves. Fans have found it so refreshing to have a top model who is a size 16 instead of a size zero. But there seemed to be less Ashley to love when she attended Vogue‘s Force of Fashion event on Oct. 11. She wore a colour-blocked knit dress by Prabal Gurung that fit her body like a glove.

But it was impossible not to notice how she appeared thinner than usual. Ashley’s waist was super trim, her tummy was completely flat and even her hips appeared to be smaller. She still had amazing cleavage though, as was evidenced in the pic.

The 30-year-old stunner shared the pics of her dress on Instagram and immediately fans noticed that she appeared to have lost a lot of weight. The comments loaded up with people claiming she no longer looked like a plus-sized model. One fan wrote, “she isn’t plus size anymore in this picture she looks super skinny only like a curvy girl, but not a plus size.”

Another asked her, “R u still a plus-size model?” One fan wrote “U lose weight whyyyy?! “”So she finally decided to join the main stream and wanna become thin. Isn’t she proud of her plus size anymore?” another questioned