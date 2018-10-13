Latest NewsRecipe

How to make Sugar-Free Faldhari Badam Barfi: Recipe

Oct 13, 2018, 11:00 pm IST
Ingredients Of Faldhari Badam Ki Barfi (Sugar-Free)

  • 1 1/2 Cups Mawa (crushed)
  • 1 Cup Dehydrated Mix Fruits, chopped
  • 1/2 Cup Mixed Nuts (walnuts, almonds, pistachios and figs), chopped
  • 1/4 tsp Cardamoms
  • A pinch of Nutmeg Powder

Method

  • Combine the Mawa and nuts in a deep non-stick Kadhai.
  • Mix well and cook on a medium flame for 5 minutes, while stirring occasionally.
  • Add the mixed nuts, dehydrated chopped fruits, cardamom powder and nutmeg powder.
  • Mix them well.
  • Put the mixture into a greased Aluminum tin.
  • Keep aside for 5 hours to let the mixture cool down.
  • Cut into equal pieces and serve.

