How to make Sugar-Free Faldhari Badam Barfi: Recipe

Ingredients Of Faldhari Badam Ki Barfi (Sugar-Free)
- 1 1/2 Cups Mawa (crushed)
- 1 Cup Dehydrated Mix Fruits, chopped
- 1/2 Cup Mixed Nuts (walnuts, almonds, pistachios and figs), chopped
- 1/4 tsp Cardamoms
- A pinch of Nutmeg Powder
Method
- Combine the Mawa and nuts in a deep non-stick Kadhai.
- Mix well and cook on a medium flame for 5 minutes, while stirring occasionally.
- Add the mixed nuts, dehydrated chopped fruits, cardamom powder and nutmeg powder.
- Mix them well.
- Put the mixture into a greased Aluminum tin.
- Keep aside for 5 hours to let the mixture cool down.
- Cut into equal pieces and serve.
Post Your Comments