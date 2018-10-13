International Friendly Match: India Holds China in a Thrilling Match

It was a tough day in the office for the Indian Football Team, but they managed to keep China at bay, as the historic clash ended in a goalless draw. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made several brilliant saves throughout the match as luck favoured India when a couple of the red dragons’efforts struct the post.

Indian football team is taking on China in a historic clash after 21 years- the blues’ road to the AFC Asian Cup 2019 will start with a series of friendlies against different teams, but the one match that stands out is India vs China-two nations with billions in population but both have failed to make a mark in the footballing world.

The Indian team is playing an international match for the first time in China though their senior sides have faced each other 17 times in the past. China have played in India seven times, all of them in the invitational tournament Nehru Cup.