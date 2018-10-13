J&K : Militant killed in encounter with security forces

A terrorist was killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.Arms and ammunitions were recovered from the killed terrorist.

Upon receiving information about the presence of terrorists, the security forces including troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police, surrounded Babgund village.

“The holed-up terrorists were challenged after which an encounter started. One militant identified as Shabir Ahmad Dar has been killed. Arms and ammunit on have also been recovered,” the police said.

As a precautionary measure authorities have imposed curfew in Pulwama town.