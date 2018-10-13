Kapoor sisters- Janhvi & Khushi together giving fitness goal with ‘midnight workout’: VIDEO

Daughters of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are getting prettier day by day! The sisters have a strong bond which is visible whenever they post a picture or video together. While Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Dhadak’, reports are that Khushi will too make her foray in the industry.
Recently, A video has been doing rounds on the internet which show Janhvi and Khushi indulged in a super-cute ‘midnight workout’ challenge.
Check out the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Sisterly love: Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor’s midnight workout is too cool for words. @janhvikapoor @pinkvilla ? . . #janhvikapoor #khushikapoor #siblings #sisters #workout #fitnessgoals #health #fitness #star #pinkvilla #filmfare #fit #fitness #fitnessmotivation #gym #gymnastics #gymshark #gymmotivation #gymmemes #excercise #workout #workoutmotivation #fashion #qoute #qoutesoftheday #abs #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger
Post Your Comments