Kapoor sisters- Janhvi & Khushi together giving fitness goal with ‘midnight workout’: VIDEO

Daughters of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are getting prettier day by day! The sisters have a strong bond which is visible whenever they post a picture or video together. While Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Dhadak’, reports are that Khushi will too make her foray in the industry.

Recently, A video has been doing rounds on the internet which show Janhvi and Khushi indulged in a super-cute ‘midnight workout’ challenge.

Check out the video below: