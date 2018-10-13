Latest Newscelebrities

Malaika Arora’ latest picture is breaking the internet like a storm

Oct 13, 2018, 05:29 pm IST
1 minute read

Malaika Arora is known for her sexy dance moves and her sultry expressions. The bold and beautiful Malaika Arora can make anyone go weak in the knees with her to-die-for curves and her stunning looks. Malaika Arora is currently gearing up for her upcoming show India’s Got Talent season 8.

In her latest picture, Dazzling in a beautiful off-shoulder tulle dress, Malaika Arora has once again proved that she is an encyclopedia of fashion. This dress is from the Poem Autumn/Winter collection 2018 and she carried it to the show India’s got talent where she is one of the judges in the panel.
Malaika paired the mostly black but corel-hued dress with jewellery from Azotique. She completed her with look with the Christian Louboutin black pumps.

Take a look at the pictures:

