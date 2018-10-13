MeToo: Alok Nath Files Defamation Case Over Rape Charges against him

Actor Alok Nath Saturday filed a defamation case against writer-producer Vinta Nanda who had accused him of rape. The development has come a few days after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) sent a notice Alok Nath. The Federation also announced that it would stop working with the accused in the sexual harassment cases if they fail to respond to the notices.

The actor’s wife too filed an application in Mumbai’s Andheri Court against writer-producer Vinta Nanda seeking directions to Amboli police for taking cognisance of the complaint&investigating the matter as per CrPC155&complaint of given offenses under 499, 500, 34 and 114 of IPC.

Responding to the rape allegations, Alok Nath had earlier said that he neither denies nor accepts the charges leveled against him by the Tara producer and added that it (the rape) “might have happened but someone else would have done it”.

“Neither I am denying this nor do I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it as for the matter if it has come out, it will be stretched,” he had said.

Reacting his response to the allegations, Nanda said that he didn’t deny it even when she had written about the incident years ago. Speaking at a press conference, a day after alleging that the most “sanskaari” man Alok Nath had raped her “endlessly”, she said that now he’s scared while she feels fearless.