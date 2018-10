As per the latest news received, an encounter is going on between the militants and the security forces.

It has been reported that the encounter took p[lace after the militants opened fire on the security forces in Jammu Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The area has been cordoned off. A joint operation by the CRPF and the state police is underway.

Top Hizbul commander ZahoorThoker has been killed in Pulwama, while 4 more terrorists have been holed up.

Further details awaiting.