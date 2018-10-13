Recipe

Navratri Special Recipe : Almond and Amaranth Ladoo

Oct 13, 2018, 10:43 am IST
An easy and quick, 3 ingredient ladoo recipe! Almond and Amaranth Ladoos are a healthy snack option to binge on when you crave something sweet or you can even make them quickly during the festival season to relish with family and friends.

Ingredients Of Almond And Amaranth Ladoo

50 Gram Popped amaranth seeds
50 Ml Jaggery, melted
30 Gram Almonds (slivered, unpeeled)

How to Make Almond and Amaranth Ladoo

1.Add popped amaranth seeds, almond slivers and melted jaggery in a bowl.
2.Mix well. Make small firm balls from the mixture.
3.Serve.

