Navratri Special Recipe : Apple Jalebi With Gulab Ice-Cream 

Apples are dipped in sweet batter and deep fried to a golden perfection. Team this sugary delight with the brilliance of rose ice-cream. This one isn’t to be missed, take a plunge!

Ingredients Of Apple Jalebi With Gulab Ice-Cream

For apple jalebi:

2 medium apples

1 cup refined flour

1 cup + 1 tsp sugar

A few saffron strands

Ghee for deep-frying

1/4 tsp green cardamom powder

1/2 tsp dry yeast

1 tsp rose water

Sliced pistachios for garnishing

Fresh rose petals for garnishing

For gulab ice-cream:

100 gms fresh rose petals

200 ml vanilla ice cream

2-3 Tbsp rose petal jam (gulkand)

3/4 cup chopped pistachios and almonds

How to Make Apple Jalebi With Gulab Ice-Cream

For apple jalebi:

1.Core apples and cut into thin slices.

2.Combine sugar and water in a deep non-stick pan and boil.

3.Add saffron, mix and boil for about 10 minutes or till the sugar dissolves completely and syrup gets thick.

4.Heat sufficient ghee in a kadahi.

5.Combine yeast and lukewarm water in a bowl, mix well.

6.Let the yeast dissolve completely.

7.Combine flour, cardamom powder, dissolved yeast and sugar in a bowl.

8.Add water and mix well to make a thick batter.

9.Set aside for 15 minutes.

10.Add rose water to sugar syrup and mix well.

11.Cook further till done.

12.Dip apple slices in the batter and deep-fry in ghee till golden.

13.Transfer apple jalebis in the sugar syrup and soak them for a minute.

For gulab ice-cream:

1.Combine ice cream, rose petals, rose petal jam and chopped nuts in a blender jar and blend well.

2.Transfer the mixture into a silicon container, cover with the lid and freeze till set.

3.Plating:

4.Transfer some apple jalebis on a serving dish.

5.Top it with a scoop of gulab ice cream, follow with another apple jalebi, garnish with pistachios and rose petals and serve.