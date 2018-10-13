Navratri Special Recipe : Coconut Ladoo 

One of the Indian sweets recipes that can easily be made for any festival. Coconut Ladoo can be made using fresh coconut or desiccated coconut, with condensed milk. A quick delicious treat to make for any occasion, celebration or festivals like Rakshabandhan, Diwali, Holi, Ganesh chaturthi, Diwali or Navratri. Indian coconut ladoos are usually made with fresh milk and freshly grated coconut.

Key Ingredients:

Khoya, Ghee, Cashew, Almond, Dessicated Coconut, Condensed Milk

Ingredients Of Coconut Ladoo

1/2 Cup Khoya

1 tsp Ghee

10-15 Nos Cashew

10-15 Nos Almond

1 1/2 Cup Dessicated Coconut

1 Cup Condensed Milk

How to Make Coconut Ladoo

Take khoya in a pan.

Saute it well to melt it and form a paste.

Now take some ghee in the pan and roast cashews till golden brown.

Followed by cashews take almonds and roast till golden brown.

Now take dessicated coconut in a pan.

Saute it till light brown and add condensed milk.

Mix them well to form a thick paste.

Add khoya paste and mix well.

Make small round balls of the paste.

Put roasted cashews and almonds inside the coconut ball.

Roll the coconut balls in the roasted dessicated coconut.

Serve.