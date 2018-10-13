This classic Indian dessert usually enjoyed during festive occasions, might seem impossible to make at home but can actually be made at home. Gulab meaning rose and Jamun meaning berry makes for Gulab Jamun as a berry-sized ball dunken in rose flavoured sugar syrup. It can be served hot with vanilla ice-cream or just a stand-alone chilled dish.

Key Ingredients:

Sugar, Water, Milk, Cardamom Seeds, Saffron, Cardamom Powder, Khoya, Baking Soda, Maida, Milk

Ingredients Of Homemade Gulab Jamun

For Sugar Syrup:

2 Cups Sugar

5 Cups Water

1 tsp Milk

1/4 tsp Cardamom Seeds

1/2 tsp Saffron

1/2 tsp Cardamom Powder

For Gulab Jamun Balls:

1 1/2 Cups Khoya, grated

1/2 tsp Baking Soda

1/2 Cup Maida

1 tsp Milk

How to Make Homemade Gulab Jamun