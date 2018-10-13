This classic Indian dessert usually enjoyed during festive occasions, might seem impossible to make at home but can actually be made at home. Gulab meaning rose and Jamun meaning berry makes for Gulab Jamun as a berry-sized ball dunken in rose flavoured sugar syrup. It can be served hot with vanilla ice-cream or just a stand-alone chilled dish.
Key Ingredients:
Sugar, Water, Milk, Cardamom Seeds, Saffron, Cardamom Powder, Khoya, Baking Soda, Maida, Milk
Ingredients Of Homemade Gulab Jamun
For Sugar Syrup:
2 Cups Sugar
5 Cups Water
1 tsp Milk
1/4 tsp Cardamom Seeds
1/2 tsp Saffron
1/2 tsp Cardamom Powder
For Gulab Jamun Balls:
1 1/2 Cups Khoya, grated
1/2 tsp Baking Soda
1/2 Cup Maida
1 tsp Milk
How to Make Homemade Gulab Jamun
-
Prepare Sugar Syrup:
- .Take required quantity of sugar and water in a deep pan. Stir and bring to boil on high flame for sugar to dissolve.
- Now add milk and cardamom seeds to the sugar water. Boil further and strain.
- Then add saffron and cardamom powder and bring the mixture to rolling boil for about 5-6 minutes until it becomes little sticky.
-
Prepare Gulab Jamun Balls:
- Take the grated Khoya in a medium size deep bowl.
- Add baking soda and maida. Combine them thoroughly but gently using a spoon.
- Add a teaspoon of milk to it and knead all of them together to make a smooth and soft dough. Add another teaspoon of milk if required.
- Make sure that the dough is a bit softer to avoid cracking of ball while deep frying.
- Divide the dough into equal parts and make smooth surfaced balls out of it.
- Now heat ghee in a pan over medium flame and add the Jamun balls to deep-fry them. Cook evenly until it becomes golden brown.
- Make sure that you do not cook on high flame otherwise the balls will burn.
- Now drain and let them cool for few minutes.
- Then immerse the gulab jamuns in the warm sugar syrup for at least 30 minutes. It increases in size when it soaks the sugar syrup.
- Hot and tasty sweet dish is ready to serve.
