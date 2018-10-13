Navratri Special Recipe : Kashmiri Halwa

A delicious, easy and quick halwa recipe for the festive season. Made with oats cooked with milk and sugar with an aromatic flavour of saffron threads, this dish is served with a garnishing of nuts and raisins!

Key Ingredients:

Grain sugar, Milk, Desi ghee, Green cardamom powder, Saffron threads, Cashew nuts, almonds and raisins

Ingredients Of Kashmiri Halwa

1 Cup Oats

1/2 Cup Grain sugar

2 Cup Milk

4 tsp Desi ghee

1 tsp Green cardamom powder

Few Saffron threads

Few Cashew nuts, almonds and raisins

How to Make Kashmiri Halwa

1.In a non-stick pan heat 2-3 teaspoon ghee and fry oats on low heat till colour changes.

2.Heat milk and sugar in a pan and bring it to boil. Once the sugar is dissolved completely, add fried oats and stir continuously.

3.After this, add cardamom powder and the remaining ghee.

4.Add saffron threads for color and aroma. Stir until the mixture leaves sides of the pan.

5.Remove from fire and garnish with fried cashews and raisins.

6.Serve warm.