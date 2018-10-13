Navratri Special Recipe : Kesari Modak

This modak recipe here is a special one made with kesar that enhances the aroma and flavour of this delicious Indian sweet.

Key Ingredients:

Rice flour, Water, Salt, Ghee, Coconut, Jaggery, Cardamom powder, Cashewnut, Raisins, Saffron

Ingredients Of Kesari Modak

200 Gram Rice flour

150 Ml Water

A pinch of Salt

30 Gram Ghee

150 Gram Coconut, grated

150 Gram Jaggery

2 Gram Cardamom powder

20 Gram Cashewnut, roasted

15 Gram Raisins

1 Gram Saffron

How to Make Kesari Modak

1.Boil water, add a pinch of salt along with a teaspoon of ghee, saffron, and pour the rice flour.

2.Cover with the damp cloth and keep aside for 10 minutes.

3.In a pan, add ghee then add grated coconut and jaggery (for stuffing).

4.Mix everything well. Finally add cardamom powder, roasted cashewnuts and raisins.

5.Take dough, wet hands with water and oil to knead into a soft dough.

6.Now start to put ball into small bowl size shape, stuff the filling and start to make plates around stuffing.

7.Gather all plates at the center of stuffing and seal edges.

8.Keep the modaks covered with the wet cloth as they can dry out.

9.Heat up 1 inch of water in idly cooker and place a banana leaf, put modaks on top of it.

10.Steam for 10 minutes over medium heat.

11.Modaks are ready to be served.