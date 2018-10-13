Recipe

Navratri Special Recipe : Kesari Modak

Oct 13, 2018, 02:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

This modak recipe here is a special one made with kesar that enhances the aroma and flavour of this delicious Indian sweet.

Key Ingredients:

Rice flour, Water, Salt, Ghee, Coconut, Jaggery, Cardamom powder, Cashewnut, Raisins, Saffron

Ingredients Of Kesari Modak

200 Gram Rice flour
150 Ml Water
A pinch of Salt
30 Gram Ghee
150 Gram Coconut, grated
150 Gram Jaggery
2 Gram Cardamom powder
20 Gram Cashewnut, roasted
15 Gram Raisins
1 Gram Saffron

How to Make Kesari Modak

1.Boil water, add a pinch of salt along with a teaspoon of ghee, saffron, and pour the rice flour.
2.Cover with the damp cloth and keep aside for 10 minutes.
3.In a pan, add ghee then add grated coconut and jaggery (for stuffing).
4.Mix everything well. Finally add cardamom powder, roasted cashewnuts and raisins.
5.Take dough, wet hands with water and oil to knead into a soft dough.
6.Now start to put ball into small bowl size shape, stuff the filling and start to make plates around stuffing.
7.Gather all plates at the center of stuffing and seal edges.
8.Keep the modaks covered with the wet cloth as they can dry out.
9.Heat up 1 inch of water in idly cooker and place a banana leaf, put modaks on top of it.
10.Steam for 10 minutes over medium heat.
11.Modaks are ready to be served.

Tags

Related Articles

Green Peas Chappathi
Sep 18, 2018, 02:39 pm IST

Simple Green Peas Chappathi With Unique Carrot Chutney

Idiyappam
Sep 15, 2018, 02:42 pm IST

Soft & Tasty Idiyappam With Vegetable Stew For Breakfast

Dry Red Chili Potatoes Fry
Aug 28, 2018, 12:55 pm IST

Dry Red Chili Potatoes Fry- A Simple Lunch Side Dish

Mango Salad
Apr 20, 2018, 11:06 am IST

Recipe: Tasty Salad with Mango, Coconut and Peppers

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close