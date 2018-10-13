Navratri Special Recipe : Mixed Vegetable Soup

An ideal way to add vegetables in a diabetic meal, especially for the elderly.

Key Ingredients:

Mix vegetables (tomatoes, carrot, peas, tendli, french beans), Salt, Cumin powder, Black pepper powder, Oil, Curry leaves

Ingredients Of Mixed Vegetable Soup

3 Cups Mix vegetables (tomatoes, carrot, peas, tendli, french beans)

To taste Salt

1/2 tsp Cumin powder

1/2 tsp Black pepper powder

For tempering:

1 tsp Oil

Few Curry leaves

How to Make Mixed Vegetable Soup

1.Cook all the above mentioned vegetables in a pressure cooker with 2 cups water.

2.After it is steamed thoroughly, blend it in a blender.

3.Strain with a coarse strainer.

4.Add the tempering of oil and curry leaves, salt to taste, jeera powder and pepper powder.

5.Serve hot.