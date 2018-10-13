Navratri Special Recipe : Mixed Vegetable Soup

An ideal way to add vegetables in a diabetic meal, especially for the elderly.
Key Ingredients:
Mix vegetables (tomatoes, carrot, peas, tendli, french beans), Salt, Cumin powder, Black pepper powder, Oil, Curry leaves
Ingredients Of Mixed Vegetable Soup
3 Cups Mix vegetables (tomatoes, carrot, peas, tendli, french beans)
To taste Salt
1/2 tsp Cumin powder
1/2 tsp Black pepper powder
For tempering:
1 tsp Oil
Few Curry leaves
How to Make Mixed Vegetable Soup
1.Cook all the above mentioned vegetables in a pressure cooker with 2 cups water.
2.After it is steamed thoroughly, blend it in a blender.
3.Strain with a coarse strainer.
4.Add the tempering of oil and curry leaves, salt to taste, jeera powder and pepper powder.
5.Serve hot.
