Navratri Special Recipe : Nachni Barfi 

This festive season make this chocolaty barfi for all your guests at home!

Key Ingredients:

Nachni flour (ragi flour), Jaggery, Khoya, Ghee, Assorted Nuts, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Vermicelli , Almonds

Ingredients Of Nachni Barfi

1/2 Cup Nachni flour (ragi flour)

1/2 Cup Jaggery, grated

1/2 Cup Khoya

3 Tbsp Ghee

2 Tbsp Assorted Nuts, chopped

4 Tbsp Peanut Butter

For garnish Chocolate Vermicelli

For garnish Almonds

How to Make Nachni Barfi

1.Heat Ghee in a kadai; add chopped nuts and sauté for 1 minute.

2.Add nachni flour (ragi flour) and roast it until cook for 8-10 minutes.

3.Now add grated jaggery and stir well until the jaggery is completely melted

4.Add khoya, peanut butter and keep stirring for a while

5.Remove the mixture on a plate, evenly spread it and refrigerate it.

6.Remove from refrigerator and garnish it with chopped almonds, chocolate vermicelli.

7.Cut it into desired shape and serve.