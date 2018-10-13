Navratri Special Recipe : Nachni Barfi 

This festive season make this chocolaty barfi for all your guests at home!
Key Ingredients:
Nachni flour (ragi flour), Jaggery, Khoya, Ghee, Assorted Nuts, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Vermicelli , Almonds
Ingredients Of Nachni Barfi
1/2 Cup Nachni flour (ragi flour)
1/2 Cup Jaggery, grated
1/2 Cup Khoya
3 Tbsp Ghee
2 Tbsp Assorted Nuts, chopped
4 Tbsp Peanut Butter
For garnish Chocolate Vermicelli
For garnish Almonds
How to Make Nachni Barfi
1.Heat Ghee in a kadai; add chopped nuts and sauté for 1 minute.
2.Add nachni flour (ragi flour) and roast it until cook for 8-10 minutes.
3.Now add grated jaggery and stir well until the jaggery is completely melted
4.Add khoya, peanut butter and keep stirring for a while
5.Remove the mixture on a plate, evenly spread it and refrigerate it.
6.Remove from refrigerator and garnish it with chopped almonds, chocolate vermicelli.
7.Cut it into desired shape and serve.
Post Your Comments