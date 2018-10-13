Navratri Special Recipe : Vegetable Bruschetta

An Italian delight, this bruschetta recipe is a treat to have during the monsoons. A perfect snack recipe, vegetable bruschetta is loaded with delicious olive paste, mouth watering amount of parmesan and mozzarella cheese along with tomato confit and basil. Your mid day meal or a tea time treat couldn’t get any better!

Key Ingredients:

Baguette (grilled slices), Black olive tapenade, Artichoke hearts, Lettuce Arugula (trummed), Tomato confit, Fresh basil leaves, Mint leaves, Zucchini, Goat cheese, Parmesan cheese shavings, Mozzarella buffalo cheese

Ingredients Of Vegetable Bruschetta

30 Gram Baguette (grilled slices)

20 Gram Black olive tapenade

35 Gram Artichoke hearts, grilled

5 Gram Lettuce Arugula (trummed)

50 Gram Tomato confit

3 Gram Fresh basil leaves

3 Gram Mint leaves

20 Gram Zucchini

30 Gram Goat cheese

8 Gram Parmesan cheese shavings

20 Gram Mozzarella buffalo cheese

How to Make Vegetable Bruschetta

1.Spread olive paste on all three pieces of breads evenly.

2.On the first slice arrange grilled artichoke hearts garnish with parmesan.

3.On the second slice arrange tomato confit & mozzarella with garlic, onion & basil.

4.On the third slice arrange goat cheese, minted grilled zucchini and garnish with mint leaf.

5.Arrange all slices on platter, make a quenelle of olive paste and arrange on a corner of the plate